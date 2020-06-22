Tom Petty family issues cease and desist after Trump campaign plays 'I Won't Back Down' at rally

The family of late singer Tom Petty is upset with President Donald Trump for using the hit song "I Won’t Back Down.”

The song was played at the president’s re-election rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, over the weekend.

That in turn prompted the late star's estate to issue a cease and desist notice to Trump's campaign on Saturday.

Adria, Annakim, Dana and Jane Petty wrote in a letter posted to Twitter that Trump was not authorized to use the song to “further a campaign that leaves too many Americans and common sense behind.”

The estate said, "both the late Tom Petty and his family firmly stand against racism and discrimination of any kind."

They added that "Tom Petty would never want a song of his used for a campaign of hate. He liked to bring people together."

The letter also said, “We believe in America and we believe in democracy. But Donald Trump is not representing the noble ideals of either."

The Trump campaign has yet to release a response about the use of the song.