Toddler found in a cage during Tennessee animal rescue

A toddler was found in a cage during an animal rescue operation in Henry County.

Henry County, Tennessee, Sheriff’s deputies raided a home with several outbuildings in the northern portion of the county Thursday.

The child, who is under the age of two, was found in a cage in the same room as several large constricting snakes next to a box of live mice. The child was filthy, but unharmed and is now in DCS custody.

A source said the reptiles could have easily killed the toddler.

Deputies found several large marijuana plants and the group rescued more than 100 animals from the home.

District attorney Matt Stowe says the child's parents and a grandparent were taken into custody. As of Thursday evening, authorities were still searching the property.

This article was written by Rebekah Pewitt for WTVF.