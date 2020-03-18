'Today' anchor says she'll host TV show from her basement amid coronavirus spread

NBC's Today Show host Savannah Guthrie said on her Twitter account that she plans on hosting the morning TV show from her basement on Wednesday. This comes as coronavirus fears spread nationally and the public is encouraged to avoid being in the public.

Last week, Today eliminated its Rockefeller Center audience.

Guthrie said she has a mild illness, and is heeding the advice of public health officials who are urging those with mild illnesses to stay away from others.

"Hi everybody! Well, this will be a first. I’m going to be anchoring TODAY from my house! In an abundance of caution, and to model the super vigilance the CDC has asked of all of us, I’m staying home because I have a mild sore throat and runny nose," Guthrie tweeted. "This was the advice of NBC’s superb medical team and my bosses. I feel good and am sure I will be back in no time - but during these days, it’s on all of us to be extra cautious and caring of those around us. #loveyourneighbor So see you tomorrow on TODAY - from my basement!"

Guthrie isn't the only Today host working from home. On Tuesday, Al Roker checked in from his kitchen, using his iPad and laptop computer to deliver a weather report.

"I didn't have to commute in, so I did sleep in,'' Roker said. "We've kind of jury-rigged this system, so I've got all I need."