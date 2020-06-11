Timeline: The disappearance of JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan, investigation into Lori and Chad Daybell

Since 7-year-old Joshua "JJ" Vallow and 17-year-old Tylee Ryan went missing in September 2019, a string of events has led to the arrest of their mother, Lori Vallow, and her husband, Chad Daybell.

Human remains were discovered in Daybell's backyard on Tuesday, just after he was brought into custody in connection with the case of the missing children. Family members have confirmed that the remains found on the property are those of JJ and Tylee.

Lori Vallow remains in custody in Idaho since she was extradited from Hawaii in March. She is facing multiple charges in connection with JJ and Tylee's disappearances.

Scroll through the interactive timeline below to see all of the known events surrounding the disappearance of JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan.

This story was originally published by Courtland Jeffrey on KNXV in Phoenix.