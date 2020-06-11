Menu

Timeline: The disappearance of JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan, investigation into Lori and Chad Daybell

Chris Bertram, a former precinct chief of Unified Police Department in Salt Lake County, speaks with FOX 13 after it was announced that human remains were found on Chad Daybell's property in Idaho and he was taken into custody. His wife, Lori Vallow, is currently in jail facing charges in connection to her two kids' disappearance (7-year-old Joshua "JJ" Vallow and 17-year-old Tylee Ryan, last seen in fall of 2019.) fox13now.com/news/local-news/report-police-serving-search-warrant-at-chad-daybells-home-in-idaho
Posted at 6:31 AM, Jun 11, 2020
Since 7-year-old Joshua "JJ" Vallow and 17-year-old Tylee Ryan went missing in September 2019, a string of events has led to the arrest of their mother, Lori Vallow, and her husband, Chad Daybell.

Human remains were discovered in Daybell's backyard on Tuesday, just after he was brought into custody in connection with the case of the missing children. Family members have confirmed that the remains found on the property are those of JJ and Tylee.

Lori Vallow remains in custody in Idaho since she was extradited from Hawaii in March. She is facing multiple charges in connection with JJ and Tylee's disappearances.

Scroll through the interactive timeline below to see all of the known events surrounding the disappearance of JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan.

