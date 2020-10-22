Tim Hortons offering free donut this Halloween if you wear costume through drive-thru

Tim Hortons is offering up a safe alternative to trick-or-treat this year amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The fast-food chain said in a press release that customers can trick-or-treat in the drive-thru this Halloween.

If you wear a costume, you'll receive a free Halloween donut, the company said.

The Canadian doughnut chain says the donut is covered with chocolate fondant and topped with orange sprinkles.

If you don't feel like wearing a costume, you can purchase the specialty treat for 99 cents.

Tim Hortons says the limited-time offer is only available at its U.S. locations.