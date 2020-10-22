Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsNational News

Actions

Tim Hortons offering free donut this Halloween if you wear costume through drive-thru

items.[0].image.alt
AP2009
Seth Wenig/ASSOCIATED PRESS
Tim Hortons offers up a safe alternative to trick-or-treat this year amid the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Tim Hortons offering free donut this Halloween if you wear costume through drive-thru
Posted at 3:29 PM, Oct 22, 2020
and last updated 2020-10-22 18:29:17-04

Tim Hortons is offering up a safe alternative to trick-or-treat this year amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The fast-food chain said in a press release that customers can trick-or-treat in the drive-thru this Halloween.

If you wear a costume, you'll receive a free Halloween donut, the company said.

The Canadian doughnut chain says the donut is covered with chocolate fondant and topped with orange sprinkles.

If you don't feel like wearing a costume, you can purchase the specialty treat for 99 cents.

Tim Hortons says the limited-time offer is only available at its U.S. locations.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Election 2020 Guide

Key dates and deadlines and voter FAQ.