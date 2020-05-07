Menu

Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson to headline charity golf event on May 24

Tiger Woods of the United States smiles after being awarded the Green Jacket during the Green Jacket Ceremony after winning the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 14, 2019 in Augusta, Georgia.
Posted at 1:52 PM, May 07, 2020
PGA Tour greats Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson will pair with NFL legends Peyton Manning and Tom Brady for a charity golf event to be held on May 24.

The event will air live on TNT, TBS, Tru TV and HLN.

The event comes as the PGA Tour suspended play earlier in 2020, with a number of events postponed until later in the year.

As of now, the PGA Tour is set to resume next month.

In 2018, Mickelson competed one on one with Woods, with Mickelson winning the one-day event. This time, Mickelson and Woods will have partners.

During a media event featuring the four golfers, Mickelson showed off his trophy for winning the 2018 event. Moments later, Woods casually put his Masters Tournament “Green Jacket” on like a blanket.

“As an athlete, I miss that,” Woods said about competition as the sports world has been on hiatus for two months. “I miss watching my friends compete.”

