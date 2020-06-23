Three people, including 8-year-old girl, found dead in New Jersey pool

Three people were found dead in a New Jersey pool on Monday after a drowning, officials said.
The youngest victim was an 8-year-old girl, a police lieutenant said. Her 32-year-old mother's body was also found in the above-ground pool at the East Brunswick home.
Police said a 62-year-old man's body was also found in the pool.
His exact relationship to the other victims is not year clear, but he is believed to be a family member.
Officers rushed to the home after a 911 call around 4:15 p.m.
A neighbor heard screaming.
Police believe the mother was inside the pool screaming for help.
All three victims were pronounced deceased in the backyard.