Three dead after plane crashes into airport hangar while taking off

UPLAND, Calif. (CNN) — A small plane crashed into a California airport hangar as it was taking off Sunday, killing all three people on board, authorities say.

The single-engine Beechcraft P35 crashed at Cable Airport in Upland at around 6:30 a.m., according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

Upland(Final): IC advising knock down on fire. Three occupants of aircraft located deceased. Units committed to overhaul. Investigators enroute. — San Bernardino County Fire (@SBCOUNTYFIRE) July 30, 2023

“Three occupants of aircraft located deceased. Units committed to overhaul. Investigators enroute,” the San Bernardino County Fire Department tweeted.

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating, the agencies said.

NTSB investigating the crash of a Beech P35 airplane near Upland, California. — NTSB Newsroom (@NTSB_Newsroom) July 30, 2023

The city of Upland is about 36 miles east of Los Angeles.