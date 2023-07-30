Watch Now
Three dead after plane crashes into airport hangar while taking off

AP
This photo provided by the San Bernardino County Fire Department shows fire department personnel responding to a small plane that crashed into a hanger at Cable Airport in Upland, Calif., Sunday, July 30, 2023. (San Bernardino County Fire Department via AP)
Posted at 4:53 PM, Jul 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-30 19:53:05-04

UPLAND, Calif. (CNN) — A small plane crashed into a California airport hangar as it was taking off Sunday, killing all three people on board, authorities say.

The single-engine Beechcraft P35 crashed at Cable Airport in Upland at around 6:30 a.m., according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

“Three occupants of aircraft located deceased. Units committed to overhaul. Investigators enroute,” the San Bernardino County Fire Department tweeted.

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating, the agencies said.

The city of Upland is about 36 miles east of Los Angeles.

