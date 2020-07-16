Three arrested in death of dad gunned down while holding daughter's hand

MT. EDEN, the Bronx — Police arrested three people Thursday in connection with the shooting death of a dad gunned down as he crossed a Bronx street with his daughter.

Davon Delks, 21, Laquan Heyward, 25 and Devon Vines, 27, were all arrested on murder charges.

Anthony Robinson, 29, was holding his 6-year-old daughter's hand when he was fatally shot on July 6. Video showed Robinson, hand in hand with his 6-year-old daughter, look to his left at a Bronx intersection and cross when a car paused to let them go. The driver then pulled up and someone in the vehicle opened fire, striking Robinson repeatedly.

Robinson collapsed to the ground at East 170th Street and Sheridan Avenue. Video shows his daughter run as the car speeds off.

Earlier this morning, members of the Bronx Violent Felony Squad with the assistance of Bronx Warrants, 44 Pct Squad, the Criminal Enterprise Investigations Section, and TARU apprehended & arrested Davon Delks, Laquan Heyward, and Devon Vines for the Homicide of Anthony Robinson. pic.twitter.com/0sddj0OVZZ — Chief Rodney Harrison (@NYPDDetectives) July 16, 2020

Family members said Robinson was a father of two. Cousin Michael Parker said Robinson would be missed.

"He's loved. He'll be remembered," Parker said. "He's going to live through us."

This story originally reported by Aliza Chasan on pix11.com.