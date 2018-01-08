Threat of falling ice shuts down Chicago street

CHICAGO, Illinois - Part of a Chicago street was shut down over the weekend due to the danger of falling ice.

A broken sprinkler system on an upper floor of a building caused the front to become covered in ice.

The exact cause of the water leak is not known, but the leak caused water to spill from a top floor down the front of the building, which then froze and encased a front-facing fire escape.

The leak was stopped, and crews immediately closed down the sidewalk to prevent injuries from falling ice. No injuries have been reported.

