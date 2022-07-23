Watch Now
Thousands ordered to flee California wildfire near Yosemite

APTOPIX California Wildfires
Noah Berger/AP
Flames from the Oak Fire consume a home on Triangle Road in Mariposa County, Calif., Saturday, July 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
APTOPIX California Wildfires
Posted at 4:07 PM, Jul 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-23 19:07:12-04

WAWONA, Calif. (AP)  — Thousands of people were ordered to flee a fast-moving wildfire near Yosemite National Park that has exploded into one of California's largest wildfires of the year.

Officials said the Oak Fire began Friday afternoon southwest of the park near Midpines in Mariposa County and by Saturday had grown to nearly 15 square miles.

A Sierra National Forest spokesperson says evacuation orders were put in effect Saturday for over 6,000 people living in the sparsely populated, rural area.

Fire officials called the blaze “explosive" and fueled by hot weather and bone dry vegetation.

----

