Thousands ordered to flee California wildfire near Yosemite

WAWONA, Calif. (AP) — Thousands of people were ordered to flee a fast-moving wildfire near Yosemite National Park that has exploded into one of California's largest wildfires of the year.

Officials said the Oak Fire began Friday afternoon southwest of the park near Midpines in Mariposa County and by Saturday had grown to nearly 15 square miles.

A Sierra National Forest spokesperson says evacuation orders were put in effect Saturday for over 6,000 people living in the sparsely populated, rural area.

Fire officials called the blaze “explosive" and fueled by hot weather and bone dry vegetation.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

