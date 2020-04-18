Menu

Thousands of unlabeled bottles of hand sanitizer, face masks seized at border in Texas

Posted at 6:57 PM, Apr 17, 2020
U.S. Customs and Border Protection Officers seized more than 2,000 bottles of hand sanitizer and 1,000 unlabeled masks at the Texas, Mexico border Wednesday.

CBP says a person transporting the goods claimed that it was for personal use after they were questioned at the Bridge of the Americas crossing point trying to enter the U.S.

A total of 2,205 unlabeled bottles believed to be sanitizer were found in the vehicle. They also found 1,000 unmarked/unlabeled masks.

The shipment was determined to be a commercial quantity and not for personal use, therefore it was seized.

The traveler was interviewed and released.

“Without proper labeling the contents of the bottles could not be verified and therefore could pose a health and safety risk to the ultimate consumer,” said CBP El Paso Director of Field Operations Hector Mancha. “CBP does enforce many laws that are designed to protect the American public.”

If you are a small business owner, restaurant, bar, or brewery staying open in a new way during the pandemic and would like to be included on our map of open eateries, or our alphabetical list of open businesses, please fill out this form and we will include you.