Thousands of Amazon workers walk out amidst holiday shopping season

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Amazon workers were on strike all over the world during the holiday shopping season.

Thousands of employees walked out as they were dissatisfied with pay and working conditions in about 40 different countries, including the United States, Germany, France and Japan.

The protest is being called 'Make Amazon Pay,' which is also focusing on the company's environmental and social footprint.

Amazon Spokesman David Nieberg said the company offers "competitive wages and great benefits."