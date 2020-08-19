Menu

'This one is for you, my fans': Mariah Carey announces new album

Singer Mariah Carey attends the premiere of Tyler Perry's "A Fall from Grace" at Metrograph on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Posted at 2:51 PM, Aug 19, 2020
and last updated 2020-08-19 17:51:18-04

It's one sweet day for Mariah Carey fans.

Late Tuesday, the singer announced on her social media accounts that she has a new album coming out.

Carey said that her new album, "The Rarities," will be released on Oct. 2 and is available for preorder.

"This one is for you, my fans. It's to celebrate us, and to thank you for 🤫 years of pure love and support. I am so grateful to you," she captioned her tweet with what appeared to be the cover of the new album.

According to the Associated Press, no artist has more No. 1 hits on the Billboard Hot 100 chart than the Grammy-winning star.

