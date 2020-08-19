'This one is for you, my fans': Mariah Carey announces new album

It's one sweet day for Mariah Carey fans.

Late Tuesday, the singer announced on her social media accounts that she has a new album coming out.

This one is for you, my fans. It's to celebrate us, and to thank you for 🤫 years of pure love and support. I am so grateful to you 🐑❤️ THE RARITIES album is out October 2 🦋 Pre-order now: https://t.co/vZ4SBXQ8hg pic.twitter.com/4JRW51QxVq — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) August 19, 2020

Carey said that her new album, "The Rarities," will be released on Oct. 2 and is available for preorder.

"This one is for you, my fans. It's to celebrate us, and to thank you for 🤫 years of pure love and support. I am so grateful to you," she captioned her tweet with what appeared to be the cover of the new album.

According to the Associated Press, no artist has more No. 1 hits on the Billboard Hot 100 chart than the Grammy-winning star.