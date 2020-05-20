Menu

Things to do to celebrate Memorial Day this weekend

Courtesy of PBS
Things to do to celebrate Memorial Day this weekend
Posted at 8:25 AM, May 20, 2020
and last updated 2020-05-20 11:25:07-04

This year, Memorial Day weekend is going to look a bit different than in previous years.

Due to the coronavirus, some events were canceled, and places may still be closed, but there are still ways to enjoy the holiday weekend.

Listed are a few options:

PBS' Memorial Day Concert - May 24
Parade of Heroes - May 25
A virtual event organized by the genealogy site Ancestry, this event will be hosted by Kathie Lee Gifford. It will also feature performances by country music star Tori Kelly, as well as interviews with veterans, Memorial Day tributes, and more. It will be streamed through Ancestry's Facebook page, beginning at 11 a.m. ET.

Donate flowers for soldiers' graves
If you would like to pay your respects to fallen troops, you can donate to Memorial Day Flowers, which is a national foundation that places flowers on a grave of a fallen soldier. For example, if you give $5, the foundation will put a red rose in front of the headstone of five military members.

Go to the Drive-in
With movie theaters closed, more and more people are watching movies from their cars. Check your local area to see if you have one and head over to watch a video with loved ones.

