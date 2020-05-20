Things to do to celebrate Memorial Day this weekend

This year, Memorial Day weekend is going to look a bit different than in previous years.

Due to the coronavirus, some events were canceled, and places may still be closed, but there are still ways to enjoy the holiday weekend.

Listed are a few options:

PBS' Memorial Day Concert - May 24

Listed are a few options:

Parade of Heroes - May 25

A virtual event organized by the genealogy site Ancestry, this event will be hosted by Kathie Lee Gifford. It will also feature performances by country music star Tori Kelly, as well as interviews with veterans, Memorial Day tributes, and more. It will be streamed through Ancestry's Facebook page, beginning at 11 a.m. ET.

Donate flowers for soldiers' graves

If you would like to pay your respects to fallen troops, you can donate to Memorial Day Flowers, which is a national foundation that places flowers on a grave of a fallen soldier. For example, if you give $5, the foundation will put a red rose in front of the headstone of five military members.