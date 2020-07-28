These retailers will be closed on Thanksgiving
Several retailers across the U.S. have announced that they will be closed on Thanksgiving Day.
Two of the biggest retailers in the nation, Walmart and Target, have already announced they've closed their doors on Thanksgiving this year.
Below is a list of other stores that will be closed on Thanksgiving 2020:
Abt Electronics
Academy Sports
Costco
Dick's Sporting Goods
Hobby Lobby
Home Depot
Sam's Club
Target
Walmart
