Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsNational News

Actions

These retailers will be closed on Thanksgiving

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Gene J. Puskar/AP
This Feb. 23, 2018 photo shows shoppers leaving a Sam's Club in Pittsburgh on Friday, Feb. 23, 2018. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
These retailers will be closed on Thanksgiving
Posted at 9:05 AM, Jul 28, 2020
and last updated 2020-07-28 12:11:53-04

Several retailers across the U.S. have announced that they will be closed on Thanksgiving Day.

Two of the biggest retailers in the nation, Walmart and Target, have already announced they've closed their doors on Thanksgiving this year.

Below is a list of other stores that will be closed on Thanksgiving 2020:

Abt Electronics

Academy Sports

Costco

Dick's Sporting Goods

Hobby Lobby

Home Depot

Sam's Club

Target

Walmart

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Back to School Backpack SOS!