There are now 2 million confirmed coronavirus cases worldwide, Johns Hopkins database says

There are now more than 2 million confirmed worldwide cases of the novel coronavirus, according to a database kept by the Center for Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.

The number of confirmed cases has doubled in the past 12 days. The database reported the 1 millionth case of COVID-19 on April 3.

According to the database, most of those confirmed cases have occurred in the United States. The U.S. now has at least 609,696 confirmed cases of the coronavirus, about 30 percent of the world's total.

Throughout the U.S., 26,059 people have died of the virus, also the most of any country in the world.

New York remains the epicenter of the epidemic in the U.S. The state has more than 200,000 confirmed cases of the virus and 10,842 deaths.

There have been more deaths linked to the coronavirus in New York City than in countries like Germany, Brazil and Russia.

However, the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington says the state may have already seen the worst of the outbreak — for now. The institute's model says the state has already reached peak hospital resource use and expects deaths to decrease should some social distancing precautions remain in place.

In China, the epicenter of the virus, there are 83,851 confirmed cases of the illness and 3,346 deaths. However, various media reports indicate that U.S. intelligence officials believe the country has under-reported the number of cases in the country.

While the capacity to test for the coronavirus has greatly increased in the United States — Johns Hopkins reports that more than 3 million have been tested for the disease in the U.S. — the country still lacks the capability to test everyone that needs a test. Because the U.S. is not widely testing those who experience mild symptoms, the total count of those infected with the coronavirus is likely much higher.