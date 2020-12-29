Therapy dog missing after rollover crash found safe, reunited with owner

AKRON, Ohio — A therapy dog that went missing after a rollover crash in Akron, Ohio was found and reunited with this family.

The dog, named Frank, was in the car with his owner, Ashley Frickey, when the vehicle was involved in a rollover crash on Dec. 16.

Police said the driver of a box truck tried to make a left turn on a one-way street and crashed into the vehicle Frickey was driving. The driver of the truck was cited, according to officers.

Frank was ejected from the vehicle and took off. Frickey, who rescued Frank last year, said she trained him as a therapy dog to help her cope with anxiety and depression.

After days of searching, Frank was found in Akron’s Kenmore neighborhood running across a road. He was able to be caught and reunited with Frickey early Sunday morning.

“I'm overjoyed to say I have my baby back!! He was found in Kenmore running across the road. I didn't get their name but thank you to the kind hearted people that reunited us today. You don't know how much it means to me!” Frickey wrote on Facebook.

Frickey posted an update on Facebook saying that she and Frank had just returned from the vet, and while he was cold and hungry, Frank was otherwise in good health.

This story originally reported by Camryn Justice on News5Cleveland.com.