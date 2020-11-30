The best December sales from now till Christmas

So the seemingly endless month of Black Friday sales is finally over.

But don't worry if you haven't found everything you need: we head into December now with more days to find deals, through Christmas Eve.

Just like Black Friday stretched into a weeks of deals, Cyber Monday is now Cyber Week. And it seems there are new sales every other day.

So when will you find the best deals from now till Christmas?

The savings site DealNews.com says:

Cyber Week is a great time for electronics and home and kitchen gadgets, with many things that sold out during Thanksgiving back in stock again. This is when you want to hunt online for those hardest-to-find items like the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5.

Green Monday, December 7th or 14th, depending on the retailer, is a great time to order from smaller online merchants and local stores.

Free Shipping Day is December 14th, the last day for guaranteed Christmas delivery (at no surcharge) from hundreds of web retailers.

December 15th is not an official sale day, but is traditionally when toy prices start to drop, according to DealNews.com.

December 20th is when prices on winter clothing and jewelry that hasn't sold starts to get slashed.

Christmas Eve sales usually start a couple of days before Christmas Eve, and are a last-ditch attempt to clean out unsold gifts, clothing, and other items. You can find some incredible deals 48 hours before Christmas.

Why you shouldn't wait much longer

But from the doesn't that stink file, is the risk this year of waiting too long to order online.

DealNews.com says this year has seen many shipping delays, and with so many people ordering online, supply lines could bog down again by mid month.

After free shipping day in mid December, you are pushing your luck ordering online, unless you are willing to pay for $15 or more for priority shipping.

That late you may want to put your mask on and head to the mall.

With online shopping up 30% this pandemic year, Amazon, FedEx, and UPS are expecting a crush of orders.

So shop early, so you don't waste your money.

