Texas coast now prepares for hurricane

The National Hurricane Center said Friday night it now expects Tropical Storm Hanna to strengthen into a hurricane by the time it makes landfall on the Texas coast tomorrow.

In response, the National Hurricane Center has issued hurricane warnings for sections of the Texas coast. Tropical storm warnings also remain in effect for parts of the Texas coast.

The hurricane warning extends from Fort Mansfield, Texas, to Mesquite Bay, Texas.

The National Hurricane Center said that Hanna has gained strength on Friday as it makes it approach to the Texas coast. As of 10 p.m. CT, Hanna had top winds of 65 MPH.

