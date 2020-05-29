Tensions rose during a protest in downtown Phoenix Thursday night over the in-custody death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Watch full coverage of the rally in the player below. This video contains strong language. Viewer discretion is advised. At one point during the Thursday night confrontation, protesters came face-to-face with officers, throwing rock and bottles and even breaking a police cruiser window. This is the moment protesters smashed a phoenix police cruiser’s rear windshield.

It’s what led to officers jumping out in riot gear & dispersing pepper spray, firing rubber bullets @ABC15 pic.twitter.com/KaTsWFiMAc

— Zach Crenshaw (@ZachCrenshaw) May 29, 2020

RELATED PHOTOS: PROTESTERS RALLY IN DOWNTOWN PHOENIX AMID GEORGE FLOYD'S DEATH

Information on any possible arrests or injuries has not yet been released.

At a news conference on Thursday, federal and state investigators pleaded with the public to give them time to conduct a thorough investigation into the death of George Floyd, who died in police custody on Monday.

Floyd died after Derek Chauvin, a now-fired Minneapolis police officer, held a knee against Floyd’s neck for several minutes, despite pleas from Floyd and bystanders.

Chauvin and three other officers were fired on Tuesday for their role in the incident.

Floyd’s death while in police custody has set off two days of protests in Minneapolis and across the country.