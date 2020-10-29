'Temple Scare-Us Dead & Breakfast' front-yard display is over-the-top tribute to late Halloween fan

TEMPLE TERRACE, Fla. — The "Temple Scare-Us Dead and Breakfast" is unlike any front-yard Halloween haunt you will see this year.

There are creepy animatronics and punny touches and, well, Baby Yoda, 'cuz who doesn't love Baby Yoda.

The event is free with plenty of candy for the kiddos. But it's the weird wonderful backstory that is so unforgettable.

Alicia D'Amico and Rowena Merritt were preparing their Temple Terrace, Florida, home for the arrival of a foster child.

They were on a local Buy Nothing Project Facebook page giving away free items from their house when they saw something interesting.

A daughter, whose father had recently died from COVID-19, was giving away his impressive collection of Halloween decorations.

They didn't know Bob Moyer or his family, but Alicia and Rowena love Halloween.

Fans of the macabre holiday have each other's backs.

"We wanted to be able to carry on Bob's tradition, and bring his items to our home," says D'Amico, who also bought some new goodies of her own.

"Oh, it's a lot," laughs Merritt at the now-massive display.

So this year's Halloween spectacle is in memory of Bob. His family will be visiting the family-friendly event when it is officially open this weekend.

There is a special surprise in honor of Bob and his Halloween love.

"I feel him every day, and I feel like he's guiding us," says D'Amico.

