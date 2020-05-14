Teens who obtained driver’s licenses in Georgia will need to be tested

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp issued an executive order spelling out guidelines to test new drivers who obtained licenses without going through proper testing as exam stations closed in the state to stop the spread of COVID-19.

The order requires drivers to be tested by September 30. The order does allow for tests to be administered both in person and virtually, but currently, the Department of Motor Vehicles is requiring drivers to visit a testing station.

Last week, the state said that 20,000 teens had upgraded their permits to licenses as testing stations closed.

The state has since reopened testing stations, and tests are being administered on an RSVP basis.

