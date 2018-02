An 18-year-old from Nebraska is getting a lot of attention after sinking a backward half-court trick shot, twice.

James Meiergerd, who has down-syndrome pulled off the first shot spontaneously during halftime of a varsity basketball game at West Point-Beemer High. A video of the shot went viral, catching national attention. The video of Meiergerd’s remarkable feat has also drawn attention from a team that appreciates a fun shot: the Harlem Globetrotters.



ABC Breaking News | Latest News Videos

On January 29th, Harlem Globetrotter Orlando Melendez showed up in Nebraska to surprise Meiergerd at school to encourage him to do the shot again. Unbelievably, he did it again.

The Globetrotters have invited Meiergerd, 18, to be their guest when they play in Omaha in April.