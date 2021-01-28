Tech careers top Glassdoor’s 2021 ‘best jobs in America’ list

Looking to make a career change, or just curious about which jobs are doing well after a year of a global pandemic, Glassdoor has published their list of the 50 best jobs in America for 2021.

The employment-focused website used criteria like earning potential, overall job satisfaction rating from employee reviews, and job openings. Each job on their list had at least 2,000 openings on Glassdoor as of December 7.

Java developer tops the list. Java developer, for those not involved in the technology or start-up sectors, is a job that uses Java, a popular programming language, to design, develop and manage applications.

Data scientist, product manager, enterprise architect (IT infrastructure) and DevOps engineer round out the top five jobs on Glassdoor’s list.

All five have a job satisfaction rating of 3.9 out of 5 or better, and have thousands of openings on Glassdoor.

A handful of non-tech jobs made the list, including dentist at #10, HR manager at #12, clinical nurse at #27 and realtor at #36.

LinkedIn published their list of jobs on the rise in 2021 earlier this month. They identified jobs that were actively hiring and showed big gains compared to 2019.

In addition to tech positions, the LinkedIn list included positions related to e-commerce, like personal shopper and delivery driver, and sales-based positions.