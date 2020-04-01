Menu

Posted: 11:45 AM, Apr 01, 2020
Updated: 2020-04-01 14:45:39-04
Target, Trader Joe's among stores closing Easter Sunday to give employees a break

Many stores will be closed on Easter Sunday to give employees who've been working during the COVID-19 pandemic a much-needed break.

Trader Joe’s announced on its website that all of its stores will be closed Sunday, April 12, “to give our incredible Crew Members a much needed day of rest.”

In addition, Aldi, Costco, Publix, Sam's Club and Target also announced that they will be closed on Easter Sunday, The Today Show reports.

If you forget to plan ahead and need to run out to get something, Walmart says it will be open on Easter Sunday to serve customers.

Here’s a running list of which stores will be open or closed on Easter Sunday. It will be updated as necessary:

Closed on Easter Sunday:

  • Aldi
  • Costco
  • Publix
  • Sam's Club
  • Target
  • Trader Joe’s

Open on Easter Sunday:

  • Walmart

This story was originally published by staff at WTXL.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

