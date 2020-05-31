Target temporarily closing 105 stores in 10 states due to protest dangers

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. -- Target is temporarily closing 105 stores in 10 states after several were broken into during the recent protests over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis last week.

The company is closing 46 stores in California and 33 in Minnesota, where the protests over Floyd's death began. Target is also closing stores in Colorado, Pennsylvania, Illinois, New York, Georgia, Oregon, Michigan and Texas.

The Minneapolis-based company didn’t say how it chose which stores to shutter or how long they will be closed. Officials did say that employees will be paid for up to 14 days.

"The safety of our team and guests is our top priority. At this time, we are making the decision to adjust store hours or close stores temporarily," said Target in a statement. "We recognize the important role we play in helping our communities shop for the food, medicine and other essentials they need. We apologize for the inconvenience and will reopen our stores on their normally scheduled hours as soon as it is safe to do so."

Floyd, who was black and handcuffed, died after a white Minneapolis police officer used his knee to pin Floyd's neck down for several minutes while Floyd pleaded for air.

