Target recalls infant rashguard swimsuits, rompers due to choking hazard

Target recalls infant rashguard swimsuits, rompers due to choking hazard
Posted at 5:10 PM, Dec 31, 2020
and last updated 2020-12-31 19:10:49-05

Target is recalling infant rashguard swimsuits and rompers due to a choking hazard, the Consumer Product Safety Commission says.

This recall includes the Cat & Jack “Summer Blue Lemon,” “Coral Icon Story Hawaiian,” and “Moxie Peach Lemon” one-piece Rashguards infant-toddler swimsuits in sizes 12M to 5T. The Rashguards have snaps that can break or detach. The product’s item number is located on the white tag inside of the suit. Products with the following item numbers are included in the recall:

Item Number

Product Name
328-04-0574Cat & Jack Summer Blue Lemon One-Piece Rashguard 12M
328-04-0575Cat & Jack Summer Blue Lemon One-Piece Rashguard 18M
328-04-0576Cat & Jack Summer Blue Lemon One-Piece Rashguard 2T
328-04-0577Cat & Jack Summer Blue Lemon One-Piece Rashguard 3T
328-04-0578Cat & Jack Summer Blue Lemon One-Piece Rashguard 4T
328-04-0579Cat & Jack Summer Blue Lemon One-Piece Rashguard 5T
328-04-0628Cat & Jack Coral Icon Story Hawaiian One-Piece Rashguard 12M
328-04-0629Cat & Jack Coral Icon Story Hawaiian One-Piece Rashguard 18M
328-04-0630Cat & Jack Coral Icon Story Hawaiian One-Piece Rashguard 2T
328-04-0631Cat & Jack Coral Icon Story Hawaiian One-Piece Rashguard 3T
328-04-0632Cat & Jack Coral Icon Story Hawaiian One-Piece Rashguard 4T
328-04-0633Cat & Jack Coral Icon Story Hawaiian One-Piece Rashguard 5T
328-04-0664Cat & Jack Moxie Peach Lemon One-Piece Rashguard 12M
328-04-0665Cat & Jack Moxie Peach Lemon One-Piece Rashguard 18M
328-04-0666Cat & Jack Moxie Peach Lemon One-Piece Rashguard 2T
328-04-0667Cat & Jack Moxie Peach Lemon One-Piece Rashguard 3T
328-04-0668Cat & Jack Moxie Peach Lemon One-Piece Rashguard 4T
328-04-0669Cat & Jack Moxie Peach Lemon One-Piece Rashguard 5T

Consumers should immediately take the recalled one-piece Rashguard swimsuits away from children and return them to any Target Store for a full refund. Consumers that purchased the one-piece Rashguard swimsuit on Target.com can contact Target to receive a prepaid return label to return the swimsuit.

The firm has received 27 reports of the snaps breaking or detaching, including one report of a laceration.

This recall also includes the Cloud Island Waterfront Baby Boutique Romper, Cloud Island Little Peanut and True Navy Rompers, Cloud Island Little Wildflower and Joyful Mint Rompers, Cloud Island Oh Honeybee and Pink Rompers, and Cloud Island Floral Fields and Mint Rompers. The rompers were sold in sizes newborn to 12M. The product item number is printed on the white tag inside of the rompers. Rompers with the following product item numbers are included in the recall:

Item Number

Item Description
206-05-1379Cloud Island Waterfront Baby Boutique Romper - Newborn
206-05-1380Cloud Island Waterfront Baby Boutique Romper - 0-3 Months
206-05-1381Cloud Island Waterfront Baby Boutique Romper- 3-6 Months
206-05-1382Cloud Island Waterfront Baby Boutique Romper - 6-9 Months
206-05-1383Cloud Island Waterfront Baby Boutique Romper - 12 Months
206-05-1384Cloud Island Little Peanut and True Navy Rompers Newborn
206-05-1385Cloud Island Little Peanut and True Navy Rompers 0-3 Months
206-05-1386Cloud Island Little Peanut and True Navy Rompers 3-6 Months
206-05-1387Cloud Island Little Peanut and True Navy Rompers 6-9 Months
206-05-1388Cloud Island Little Peanut and True Navy Rompers 12 Months
206-05-1394Cloud Island Little Wildflower and Joyful Mint Rompers - Newborn
206-05-1395Cloud Island Little Wildflower and Joyful Mint Rompers - 0-3 Months
206-05-1396Cloud Island Little Wildflower and Joyful Mint Rompers - 3-6 Months
206-05-1397Cloud Island Little Wildflower and Joyful Mint Rompers - 6-9 Months
206-05-1398Cloud Island Little Wildflower and Joyful Mint Rompers - 12 Months
206-05-3740Cloud Island Oh Honeybee and Pink Rompers - Newborn
206-05-3741Cloud Island Oh Honeybee and Pink Rompers - 0-3 Months
206-05-3742Cloud Island Oh Honeybee and Pink Rompers - 3-6 Months
206-05-3743Cloud Island Oh Honeybee and Pink Rompers - 6-9 Months
206-05-3744Cloud Island Oh Honeybee and Pink Rompers - 12 Months
206-05-5920Cloud Island Floral Fields and Mint Rompers Newborn
206-05-5921Cloud Island Floral Fields and Mint Rompers 0-3 Months
206-05-5922Cloud Island Floral Fields and Mint Rompers 3-6 Months
206-05-5923Cloud Island Floral Fields and Mint Rompers 6-9 Months
206-05-5924Cloud Island Floral Fields and Mint Rompers 12 Months

Consumers should immediately take the recalled infant rompers away from children and return them to any Target Store for a full refund. Consumers that purchased the rompers on Target.com can contact Target to receive a prepaid return label to return the rompers.

The firm has received 16 reports of the snaps breaking, detaching, or missing from the rompers including one report of scratches and one report of a child being pinched.

This article was written by Dan Trujillo for WFTS.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

