Target recalls infant rashguard swimsuits, rompers due to choking hazard

Target is recalling infant rashguard swimsuits and rompers due to a choking hazard, the Consumer Product Safety Commission says.

This recall includes the Cat & Jack “Summer Blue Lemon,” “Coral Icon Story Hawaiian,” and “Moxie Peach Lemon” one-piece Rashguards infant-toddler swimsuits in sizes 12M to 5T. The Rashguards have snaps that can break or detach. The product’s item number is located on the white tag inside of the suit. Products with the following item numbers are included in the recall:

Item Number



Product Name 328-04-0574 Cat & Jack Summer Blue Lemon One-Piece Rashguard 12M 328-04-0575 Cat & Jack Summer Blue Lemon One-Piece Rashguard 18M 328-04-0576 Cat & Jack Summer Blue Lemon One-Piece Rashguard 2T 328-04-0577 Cat & Jack Summer Blue Lemon One-Piece Rashguard 3T 328-04-0578 Cat & Jack Summer Blue Lemon One-Piece Rashguard 4T 328-04-0579 Cat & Jack Summer Blue Lemon One-Piece Rashguard 5T 328-04-0628 Cat & Jack Coral Icon Story Hawaiian One-Piece Rashguard 12M 328-04-0629 Cat & Jack Coral Icon Story Hawaiian One-Piece Rashguard 18M 328-04-0630 Cat & Jack Coral Icon Story Hawaiian One-Piece Rashguard 2T 328-04-0631 Cat & Jack Coral Icon Story Hawaiian One-Piece Rashguard 3T 328-04-0632 Cat & Jack Coral Icon Story Hawaiian One-Piece Rashguard 4T 328-04-0633 Cat & Jack Coral Icon Story Hawaiian One-Piece Rashguard 5T 328-04-0664 Cat & Jack Moxie Peach Lemon One-Piece Rashguard 12M 328-04-0665 Cat & Jack Moxie Peach Lemon One-Piece Rashguard 18M 328-04-0666 Cat & Jack Moxie Peach Lemon One-Piece Rashguard 2T 328-04-0667 Cat & Jack Moxie Peach Lemon One-Piece Rashguard 3T 328-04-0668 Cat & Jack Moxie Peach Lemon One-Piece Rashguard 4T 328-04-0669 Cat & Jack Moxie Peach Lemon One-Piece Rashguard 5T

Consumers should immediately take the recalled one-piece Rashguard swimsuits away from children and return them to any Target Store for a full refund. Consumers that purchased the one-piece Rashguard swimsuit on Target.com can contact Target to receive a prepaid return label to return the swimsuit.

The firm has received 27 reports of the snaps breaking or detaching, including one report of a laceration.

This recall also includes the Cloud Island Waterfront Baby Boutique Romper, Cloud Island Little Peanut and True Navy Rompers, Cloud Island Little Wildflower and Joyful Mint Rompers, Cloud Island Oh Honeybee and Pink Rompers, and Cloud Island Floral Fields and Mint Rompers. The rompers were sold in sizes newborn to 12M. The product item number is printed on the white tag inside of the rompers. Rompers with the following product item numbers are included in the recall:

Item Number



Item Description 206-05-1379 Cloud Island Waterfront Baby Boutique Romper - Newborn 206-05-1380 Cloud Island Waterfront Baby Boutique Romper - 0-3 Months 206-05-1381 Cloud Island Waterfront Baby Boutique Romper- 3-6 Months 206-05-1382 Cloud Island Waterfront Baby Boutique Romper - 6-9 Months 206-05-1383 Cloud Island Waterfront Baby Boutique Romper - 12 Months 206-05-1384 Cloud Island Little Peanut and True Navy Rompers Newborn 206-05-1385 Cloud Island Little Peanut and True Navy Rompers 0-3 Months 206-05-1386 Cloud Island Little Peanut and True Navy Rompers 3-6 Months 206-05-1387 Cloud Island Little Peanut and True Navy Rompers 6-9 Months 206-05-1388 Cloud Island Little Peanut and True Navy Rompers 12 Months 206-05-1394 Cloud Island Little Wildflower and Joyful Mint Rompers - Newborn 206-05-1395 Cloud Island Little Wildflower and Joyful Mint Rompers - 0-3 Months 206-05-1396 Cloud Island Little Wildflower and Joyful Mint Rompers - 3-6 Months 206-05-1397 Cloud Island Little Wildflower and Joyful Mint Rompers - 6-9 Months 206-05-1398 Cloud Island Little Wildflower and Joyful Mint Rompers - 12 Months 206-05-3740 Cloud Island Oh Honeybee and Pink Rompers - Newborn 206-05-3741 Cloud Island Oh Honeybee and Pink Rompers - 0-3 Months 206-05-3742 Cloud Island Oh Honeybee and Pink Rompers - 3-6 Months 206-05-3743 Cloud Island Oh Honeybee and Pink Rompers - 6-9 Months 206-05-3744 Cloud Island Oh Honeybee and Pink Rompers - 12 Months 206-05-5920 Cloud Island Floral Fields and Mint Rompers Newborn 206-05-5921 Cloud Island Floral Fields and Mint Rompers 0-3 Months 206-05-5922 Cloud Island Floral Fields and Mint Rompers 3-6 Months 206-05-5923 Cloud Island Floral Fields and Mint Rompers 6-9 Months 206-05-5924 Cloud Island Floral Fields and Mint Rompers 12 Months

Consumers should immediately take the recalled infant rompers away from children and return them to any Target Store for a full refund. Consumers that purchased the rompers on Target.com can contact Target to receive a prepaid return label to return the rompers.

The firm has received 16 reports of the snaps breaking, detaching, or missing from the rompers including one report of scratches and one report of a child being pinched.

This article was written by Dan Trujillo for WFTS.