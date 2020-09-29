Target announces its 2-day sales event 'Deal Days' is back

Target says they are kicking off the holiday season early this year by bringing back its 2-day sales event "Deal Days."

The sales event is scheduled for Oct. 13 and 14, with more than double the deals than last year, the company announced.

“This year, in a holiday season unlike any other, we know it’s more important than ever for our guests to get great deals in a convenient and safe shopping environment,” said Christina Hennington, executive vice president, and chief merchandising officer, Target, in the press release. “By kicking off our holiday deals earlier than ever, offering Black Friday pricing throughout the full month of November and extending our Price Match Guarantee, we’re letting guests know they don’t need to wait or face the crowds to get the best deals, all with no membership fees required.”

Their event will be done alongside Amazon’s Prime Day, CNN reported.

Target also added that they’d be offering Black Friday deals throughout the entire month of November for the first time.

Last week, the company said they would be doubling its staff who will be solely responsible for contactless shopping options, like its “Drive Up” service.

Target said they expect to hire the same amount of seasonal workers this year as they did in 2019, which was more than 130,000.