Taqueria customer comes to the rescue after robber holds up shop

HOUSTON, Texas — A customer shot and killed a robbery suspect at a Houston taqueria Thursday night.

Police say there were about ten customers inside the restaurant when the masked man walked in, aimed a gun at them, and took their wallets and cellphones.

As the suspect was walking out the door, one customer then pulled a gun and shot him several times.

Responding officers confirm the suspect died at the scene.

Police say this robber was actually armed with a plastic pistol, like an air-soft gun, not a real gun.

According to witnesses, the customer who shot and killed the suspect didn't stick around.

Houston police say he's not charged with anything, but they'd like to question him about what happened.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

