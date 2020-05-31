Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsNational News

Actions

Tanker barrels into crowd of protesters on Minnesota highway

items.[0].image.alt
Tanker barrels into crowd of protesters on Minnesota highway
Posted at 4:55 PM, May 31, 2020
and last updated 2020-05-31 19:55:42-04

A news helicopter showed a tanker truck barreling into a crowd of protesters on a Minneapolis highway on Sunday.

The protest marked the sixth straight day of unrest in Minneapolis following the death of George Floyd. Floyd died while in police custody on Monday after an officer held a knee against Floyd’s neck for nine minutes.

The news helicopter showed dozens of protesters swarming the tanker, with several protesters jumping on the hood of the tanker. As the crowd swelled, police rushed in and sprayed the crowd.

WCCO-TV reported that the tanker’s driver was transported to the hospital with unknown injuries.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

THE REBOUND AZ

Getting Back To Work

LIVE BLOG: Who's hiring in Southern Arizona?

KGUN 9 is compiling a list of businesses hiring in Southern Arizona. Tell us about your open positions and we will include them in our resource listings of businesses now hiring.