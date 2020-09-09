Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsNational News

Actions

Taj Mahal reopening, only 5,000 visitors allowed daily, reports say

items.[0].image.alt
AP1982
JEFF ROBBINS/ASSOCIATED PRESS
The Taj Mahal is seen in Agra, India in 1982. (AP Photo/Jeff Robbins)
Taj Mahal reopening, only 5,000 visitors allowed daily, reports say
Posted at 12:31 PM, Sep 09, 2020
and last updated 2020-09-09 15:33:22-04

India's world-famous monument is reopening amid the coronavirus pandemic.

According to CNN, the Taj Mahal is reopening Sept. 21, and only 5,000 people will be allowed to visit it per day.

Typically 20,000 people visit the monument a day, MSN reported.

Another landmark, the Agra Fort, will also reopen that day, but will only allow 2,500 visitors daily, CNN reported.

Social distancing and masks will be required at both sites, Uttar Pradesh state's Tourism Department told Yahoo!

Both sites have been closed since March 17.

According to Yahoo!, India has the second-highest number of confirmed infections of COVID-19.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

IF YOU GIVE A CHILD A BOOK

IF YOU GIVE A CHILD A BOOK ...