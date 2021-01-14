Taco Bell announces potatoes are coming back to its menu

Taco Bell is returning a fan-favorite item to its menu: potatoes.

In a press release, the fast-food chain announced that former potato items Cheesy Fiesta Potatoes and the Spicy Potato Soft Taco would be back on their menus beginning March 11.

On Thursday, Taco Bell CEO Mark King explained why they removed the items in the first place because they had to simplify their menu due to the coronavirus pandemic.

King also announced that Taco Bell is also going "big" on their vegetarian menu by "going above....and beyond" by pairing up with Beyond Meat to "create an innovative new plant-based protein."

"Taco Bell chose to team up with Beyond Meat as a category leader with a proven track record of attracting younger customers with its irresistibly delicious plant-based offerings," the company said in a statement. "Although Taco Bell has long been a destination for vegetarians, this will be the brand’s first foray into plant-based meat in the U.S."

Taco Bell said the new plant-based protein would be tested within the next year.

“The return of our beloved potatoes is just the first step in showing our fans the strong continued commitment to vegetarian we are making this year,” said Liz Matthews, Taco Bell’s Global Chief Food Innovation Officer, in a statement. “We have long been a leader in the vegetarian space, but this year, we have more meatless options in store that vegetarians, veggie-curious, and even meat-eaters will love.”

The Spicy Potato Soft Taco will be sold for $1 and the Cheesy Fiesta Potatoes for $1.49 when they return on March 11.