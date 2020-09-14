Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsNational News

Actions

T.I. settles federal claim he pushed bogus cryptocurrency

items.[0].image.alt
Invision
Chris Pizzello/AP
T.I. on stage at the 51st NAACP Image Awards at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
T.I. settles federal claim he pushed bogus cryptocurrency
Posted at 4:15 PM, Sep 14, 2020
and last updated 2020-09-14 19:43:12-04

ATLANTA (AP) — Rapper and actor T.I. has settled civil charges with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that he helped promote a fraudulent cryptocurrency.

T.I., whose real name is Clifford Harris, agreed to a civil settlement with the SEC that was announced Friday.

He's paying a $75,000 fine and agreeing not to sell or market similar securities for at least five years.

A representative for T.I. did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment on Monday.

The charges against Harris were part of a larger enforcement action against others including film producer Ryan Felton, who faces wire fraud and other charges in a 28-count indictment unsealed Wednesday.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

IF YOU GIVE A CHILD A BOOK

IF YOU GIVE A CHILD A BOOK ...