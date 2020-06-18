Suspect named in gruesome death of Dominique Fells

A suspect is identified in the gruesome death of Dominique Rem’mie Fells, a transgender woman found dead last week outside Philadelphia. Akhenaton Jones is wanted for the death of Fells, and faces charges of murder, possession of an instrument of crime, tampering with evidence and abuse of a corpse.

Fells’ dismembered body was found in the Schuylkill River in Southwest Philadelphia, according to the Philadelphia Police Department .

“The murder of Dominique Fells constituted yet another act of hate and violence against a member of the LGBTQ community,” stated Commissioner Danielle Outlaw in a Tuesday press release, adding, “We are deeply disturbed by the facts of this case, and extend our deepest sympathy to Ms. Fells’ family, friends, and the entire LGBTQ community.”

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact police by dialing 911, contacting the PPD Tipline (215-686-TIPS), submitting an online tip at phillypolice.com, or contacting the Homicide Unit directly at (215-686-3334).