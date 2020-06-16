Menu

Suspect in custody after 92-year-old woman shoved, hit head on fire hydrant in New York

NYPD
Police released images of the suspect who shoved a 92-year-old woman, causing her to fall and hit her head on a fire hydrant.
Posted at 1:30 PM, Jun 16, 2020
NEW YORK -- Police took a man into custody after a 92-year-old woman was shoved and hit her head in an apparent random attack in Manhattan earlier this month.

Rashid Brimmage was arrested Tuesday afternoon. The 31-year-old man faces a charge of assault, according to authorities.

The incident happened on June 12 just before 3:30 p.m. along Third Avenue between 15th and 16th streets in Gramercy Park, police said.

Surveillance video released by police showed the suspect shove the woman as she walked past him on the street.

The woman fell to the ground and struck her head on a fire hydrant, police said.

She was taken to the hospital for treatment.

This story was originally published by Kristine Garcia at WPIX.

