Suspect in a Fort Hood criminal investigation case dies by suicide as police approach car

KILLEEN, TX — A suspect in a Fort Hood Criminal Investigation Division (CID) case died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound just as officers attempted to make contact with him early Wednesday morning.

Officers with the Killeen Police Department with the assistance of U.S. Marshals located the suspect at around 1:30 a.m. local time.

Officers, along with the assistance of the U.S. Marshals, located the suspect in the 4700 block of East Rancier Avenue — about 10 miles from Fort Hood. The Killeen Police Department says as officers attempted to make contact with the suspect, he pulled out a gun and shot it towards himself. The suspect later died.

The incident came hours after Army CID agents announced they had found human remains while searching for Pfc. Vanessa Guillen, a soldier who went missing from the base on April 22. There is currently no confirmed link between Wednesday morning's incident and Guillen's disappearance.

The Killeen Police Department says more information will be released as it becomes available.

This story was originally published by Sydney Isenberg on KXXV in Waco, Texas.