The Supreme Court ruled in favor of Booking.com Tuesday in a landmark trademark case.

In an 8-1 decision, the Supreme Court upheld a lower court ruling that determined that Booking.com is not a generic trademark because the term held meaning with consumers.

Justice Stephen Breyer, a liberal judge, was the lone dissenting opinion.

Other businesses including Cars.com, Dictionary.com, Newspapers.com and Wine.com said the outcome in the case would affect their ability to trademark their names too.