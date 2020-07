WASHINGTON, D.C. – The U.S. Supreme Court has ruled 5-4 that much of eastern Oklahoma is still a tribal reservation.

Justices say Oklahoma did not have jurisdiction to prosecute a major crime involving a Native American within the historical boundaries of the Creek Indian reservation in the eastern part of the state.

The decision is one of the last announced in the court’s 2019-2020 term

This story is breaking will be updated.