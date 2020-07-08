Supreme Court expands protections for religious institutions

On Wednesday, the Supreme Court ruled in favor of expanding a clause that prevents the application of anti-discrimination laws from religious institutions.

In a 7-2 decision, with liberal justices Ginsburg and Sotomayor dissenting, the court expanded the "ministerial exception," siding with a California Catholic school that did not renew the contracts of two teachers.

In the case of Our Lady of Guadalupe School v. Morrisey-Berru, the teachers claimed they were discriminated against because they were released from their contracts after they did not receive certification in a Catholic teaching course. The teacher later sued, saying she had been discriminated against because of her age.

However, the citing precedent from the landmark 2014 Burwell v. Hobby Lobby Stores, Inc. case, the court ruled that the school and other such institutions are protected from discrimination lawsuits.

In a similar ruling released Wednesday, the Supreme Court sided with the Trump administration in its effort to allow more employers to opt out of providing no-cost birth control to women as required by the Affordable Care Act.

The high court on Wednesday said 7-2 the administration acted properly when it allowed more employers who cite a religious or moral objection to opt out of covering birth control.

As a result of the Obama-era health law most employers must cover birth control as a preventive service, at no charge to women, in their insurance plans.