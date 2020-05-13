Menu

Supreme Court appears likely to reject Trump immunity claim

Patrick Semansky/AP
President Donald Trump walks to speak to members of the media on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Tuesday, May 5, 2020, before boarding Marine One for a short trip to Andrews Air Force Base, Md., and then on to Phoenix, Ariz. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Supreme Court appears likely to reject Trump immunity claim
Posted at 6:58 PM, May 12, 2020
and last updated 2020-05-12 21:58:25-04

The Supreme Court appears likely to reject President Donald Trump’s claim that he is immune from criminal investigation while in office.

But the court seems less clear about exactly how to handle subpoenas from Congress and the Manhattan district attorney for Trump’s tax, bank and financial records. The court’s major clash over presidential accountability could affect the 2020 presidential campaign, especially if a high court ruling leads to the release of personal financial information before Election Day in November.

The justices are hearing arguments by telephone on Tuesday because of the coronavirus pandemic. Decisions are expected by early summer.

