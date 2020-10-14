Sunshine Mills expands recall on dog food, FDA says

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration says that Sunshine Mills, Inc. has expanded its voluntary recall on dog food to include more products.

The products were produced between April 3-5, 2020, and contain an unsafe level of aflatoxin, a toxin produced by the mold Aspergillus flavus, and at high levels, cause illness and death in pets, the FDA said.

The products were recalled after a sample contained an unsafe level of aflatoxin was found by the Louisiana Department of Agriculture & Forestry.

The products include Family Pet Meaty Cuts, Heartland Farms, Champ, Field Trial, and Good Dog, distributed across the U.S. at retail stores.

If you purchased any of the recalled items, the FDA says that you stop using them, throw them out, or return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.

You can check to see if your product has been recalled by clicking here.