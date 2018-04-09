Student believes eating crickets can solve world hunger

TUCSON, Ariz. - A college student at Keiser University in Fort Lauderdale, Florida believes he's found the solution to world hunger, and it's got six legs.

He's pitching the idea of a cricket protein shake, which he has named Peak Nutrition, to a panel at the university.

His argument is that we already eat a lot of things that seem disgusting and may bug others.

For example, a chicken's egg. He finds the meal gross because it contains a chicken embryo that's scrambled up and served as an omelet.

Although, there is some nutritional value to consuming crickets.

Crickets have twice as much protein as beef, more calcium than milk, and six times more Omega-3's than salmon.

It's going to take some convincing, though.

So far, he's only received the sound of crickets from his audience, but hopefully his pitch to the university's panel goes well.