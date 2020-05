Tens of thousands of crew members are stuck aboard dozens of cruise ships around the world, weeks after passengers were allowed to disembark amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Some of the ships, including 20 in U.S. waters, have seen infections and deaths among the crew. But most ships have had no confirmed cases. Even so, crew members have not been allowed to disembark because of rules put in place by countries and local governments trying to prevent more virus cases in their territories.