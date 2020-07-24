Strong winds, flash flooding possible for southern Texas, Hawaii

Two named storms are barreling toward two states right now, threatening to bring strong winds and heavy rains to communities already dealing with Covid-19 health concerns.

Tropical Storm Hanna formed in the Gulf of Mexico and is now heading toward southern Texas. Hanna is expected to make landfall Saturday evening. Maximum sustained winds are at 45 mph.

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for an area between the mouth of the Rio Grande and San Luis Pass, Texas. Hanna is expected to drop 4 to 8 inches of rain through Sunday night, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

NOAA is warning of a possible storm surge along the Texas coast, and possible heavy rains up to the Louisiana coast.

Hurricane Douglas is expected to make landfall on the Hawaiian islands Sunday, with strong winds reaching the eastern side of the island chain Saturday night. Maximum sustained winds are almost 130 mph, making it a Category 3 storm.

NOAA Hurricane Douglas, Friday morning

NOAA says Hurricane Douglas could bring 6 to 10 inches of rain, which could lead to flash flooding.

Another tropical storm, Gonzalo, is hugging the northern coast of South America.