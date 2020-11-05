Menu

With the holiday season just around the corner, frozen food brand Stouffer's announced they are launching a merchandise store
Stouffer's is launching a merchandise store and just in time for the holidays
Posted at 3:23 PM, Nov 05, 2020
and last updated 2020-11-05 17:23:52-05

With the holiday season just around the corner, frozen food brand Stouffer's announced they are launching a merchandise store.

On Twitter, Stouffer's announced that beginning Nov. 17, pasta lovers will be able to get their hands on merchandise like a "Hunger Attack" insulated fanny pack, a "Mac & Cheese Is Self-Care" T-shirt, and a "Live. Laugh. Love. Lasagna" tee.

Other items for sale will include sweatshirts, blankets, and mugs.

To purchase these items, they'll be available at ShopStouffers.com.

