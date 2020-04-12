Storms, tornadoes cause damage across South on Easter Sunday

MONROE, La. (AP) — Strong storms have been pounding parts of the Deep South this Easter weekend. Winds damaged buildings and toppled trees Sunday in Monroe, Louisiana. "We have downed power lines in many areas of Monroe," said Mayor Jamie Mayo. "Please be careful. Do not touch or attempt to move them. If you need emergency assistance call 911. Monroe Fire & Police and other emergency responders and repair crews are providing assistance in various neighborhoods.”

There were no immediate reports of injuries as the National Weather Service reported tornadoes over the northwest and north central parts of Louisiana. However, utility companies reported thousands of power outages.

The weather service says the greatest risk for strong Easter Sunday storms runs from northeast Louisiana and southeast Arkansas, across wide swaths of Mississippi and Alabama and into western Georgia.

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves urged his state’s residents to pay attention to the weather.

Tornado sirens also went off in parts of Texas, where storms brought down trees and damaged a mobile home part in Round Mountain, CNN reports.

While churches generally aren't holding indoor services, some plan drive-in worship in vehicles, which aren't safe during tornadoes.

Some communities have waffled on whether to open storm shelters because of the threat of the new coronavirus, which has left the United States shuttered.