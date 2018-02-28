Stoneman Douglas High School students return to class after tragedy

An emotional day is ahead for the 3,000 students who attend the school, but the community and country has rallied around them following the tragedy.
The school's principal tweeted an encouraging message Tuesday night saying, "Looking forward to tomorrow Eagles! Remember our focus is on emotional readiness and comfort not curriculum."
