Stoneman Douglas High School students return to class after tragedy

PARKLAND, Fla. - Two weeks after a gunman took the lives of 17 people at a Broward County school, students at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School returned to class for the first time.

An emotional day is ahead for the 3,000 students who attend the school, but the community and country has rallied around them following the tragedy.

The school's principal tweeted an encouraging message Tuesday night saying, "Looking forward to tomorrow Eagles! Remember our focus is on emotional readiness and comfort not curriculum."

Teachers and staff have spent the last few days preparing the students' arrival. Security is very tight at the school with Broward County deputies now authorized to carry rifles on campus.

Students will be dismissed at 11:40 a.m. each day this week as they transition back to a sense of normalcy after two heartbreaking weeks.