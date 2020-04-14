Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsNational News

Actions

Stocks end higher as traders hope restrictions will ease

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Mary Altaffer/AP
FILE - In this Jan. 3, 2020 file photo, the Wall St. street sign is framed by American flags flying outside the New York Stock Exchange in New York. Shares are down in European trading on Friday, March 27, and expected to drop on Wall Street as investors weigh news of more virus infections against the economic stimulus provided by world authorities. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)
Stocks end higher as traders hope restrictions will ease
Posted at 1:39 PM, Apr 14, 2020
and last updated 2020-04-14 16:39:41-04

Stocks are ending with solid gains on Wall Street Tuesday as the market turns its attention to how and when authorities may begin to lift business shutdowns and limits on people's movements imposed to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Big companies also started reporting their first-quarter earnings, giving investors an early peek into how the outbreak was affecting them. Johnson & Johnson rose after beating earnings estimates and raising its dividend, even though the health care giant also had to slash its outlook.

JPMorgan Chase and Wells Fargo fell after saying they were bracing for losses on loans as millions of Americans became unemployed.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 559 points on Tuesday for a 2.39% gain, which erased losses from Monday.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

PROMO: We're Open | Southern Arizona

FREE LISTING: Tell us how your small business or eatery is staying open

If you are a small business owner, restaurant, bar, or brewery staying open in a new way during the pandemic and would like to be included on our map of open eateries, or our alphabetical list of open businesses, please fill out this form and we will include you.