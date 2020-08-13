Stephenie Meyer says more 'Twilight' books are planned

NEW YORK (AP) — There is still plenty of life in Stephenie Meyer's "Twilight Saga."

Meyer says she is planning at least two more books in her mega-selling vampire series.

Meanwhile, the author's long-awaited "Midnight Sun" sold more than 1 million copies in its first week, the publisher Little, Brown Books for Young Readers announced Thursday.

Previous novels "New Moon" and "Eclipse" were narrated by high school student Bella Swan.

But "Midnight Sun" is told from the point of view of Bella's lover, the vampire Edward Cullen.

Meyer's novels have sold more than 100 million copies worldwide and were adapted into a film franchise starring Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson.