Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsNational News

Actions

Stephenie Meyer says more 'Twilight' books are planned

items.[0].image.alt
Charles Sykes/Charles Sykes/Invision/AP
FILE - Stephenie Meyer attends a screening of Sony PIctures Classics' "Austenland" on Aug. 12, 2013 in New York. Meyer is planning at least two more books in her mega-selling vampire series "Twilight Saga" she said during a recent promotional event. Meanwhile, the author's long-awaited "Midnight Sun" sold more than 1 million copies in its first week, Little, Brown Books for Young Readers announced Thursday. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, FIle)
Stephenie Meyer says more 'Twilight' books are planned
Posted at 3:46 PM, Aug 13, 2020
and last updated 2020-08-13 18:46:52-04

NEW YORK (AP) — There is still plenty of life in Stephenie Meyer's "Twilight Saga."

Meyer says she is planning at least two more books in her mega-selling vampire series.

Meanwhile, the author's long-awaited "Midnight Sun" sold more than 1 million copies in its first week, the publisher Little, Brown Books for Young Readers announced Thursday.

Previous novels "New Moon" and "Eclipse" were narrated by high school student Bella Swan.

But "Midnight Sun" is told from the point of view of Bella's lover, the vampire Edward Cullen.

Meyer's novels have sold more than 100 million copies worldwide and were adapted into a film franchise starring Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
IDOL ACROSS AMERICA LIVE VIRTUAL AUDITIONS ARE NOW OPEN!

American Idol Auditions